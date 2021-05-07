Maldivian Ex-President Nasheed in Critical State After Being Injured in Blast - Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Maldivian parliament speaker and former president Mohamed Nasheed is in critical state after surgery for life-threatening injuries that he received in a blast the day before in the city of Male, ADK Hospital said on Friday.

"President Nasheed underwent a successful final, critical, life-saving procedure this afternoon. Over the course of past 16 hours he had life-saving surgery on injuries to his head, chest, abdomen and limbs. He remains in a critical condition in intensive care," the hospital tweeted.

The explosion occurred near Nasheed's home in the country's capital and injured two other people his bodyguard and a bystander, who was identified as a foreign citizen.

Police classified the incident as a terrorist attack specifically targeting Nasheed. The investigation is ongoing and law enforcement has urged local residents to report any suspicious activity noted at the time of the event.

"The Maldives Police Service is currently investigating the act of terror targeting the Speaker of Parliament, former President Mohamed Nasheed, which occurred on 6th May 2021 in Neeloafaru Hingunn, as an urgent priority," police said on Twitter.

Experts from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Australian Federal Police will assist with the investigations, according to the statement.