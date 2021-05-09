Maldivian Police Arrest 3rd Suspect in May 6 Attack on Ex-President Nasheed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) The Maldives police said on Sunday that they had arrested a third person in connection with the attack on parliament speaker and former president Mohamed Nasheed.

The first two suspects were arrested as part of the probe into the incident on Saturday.

"We can confirm that a third individual has been arrested in connection to #May06TerrorAttack early today," the police tweeted, adding that the person is believed to be the prime suspect.

The 53-year-old politician was injured in a bomb blast in the capital of Male on Thursday and is currently recovering at a hospital. The incident reportedly occurred near Nasheed's home and injured two other people ” his bodyguard and a bystander, who was identified as a foreign citizen. Police qualified the incident as a terrorist attack specifically targeting Nasheed.