Maldivian President In China On State Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Monday arrived in the eastern Fujian province on his maiden state visit to China.

The trip to China by Muizzu comes at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

According to the Maldivian Presidency, Muizzu, along with his delegation, visited the Xiamen Free Trade Zone in eastern Fujian province.

During his trip until Friday, Muizzu will meet Xi for bilateral talks, meet Chinese officials, and address a business forum as the island nation moves to diversify its economy.

The Maldivian and Chinese governments will hold official talks and sign key agreements to improve trade, professional, and socioeconomic development in the Maldives, according to a statement by the presidency.

