Maldivian president to appoint delegates to monitor regional COVID-19 situation

MALE (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :-- Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih will appoint delegates to monitor and coordinate his country's response to COVID-19, state media reported here Monday.

State-owned PSM news reported that President Solih will appoint delegates to each of the country's atolls, to whom local councils and COVID-19 task forces can report to and request assistance.

According to the Ministry of Health, regional delegates will be selected from the country's existing cadre of state ministers and deputy ministers.

The Maldives has been faced with a severe third wave of infections, with daily cases averaging above 1,000 for the past month.

The Maldives has recorded a total of 61,844 cases of COVID-19 according to data from the Health Protection Agency last updated on Friday.

There are 245,818 active cases, including 252 who have been hospitalised for treatment. 155 patients have died from COVID-19 related issues.