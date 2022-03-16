UrduPoint.com

Maldivians Advised To Take Booster Shot Before Leaving For Pilgrimage

March 16, 2022

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) --:The Maldivian Health Protection Agency (HPA) on Wednesday advised the Maldivians to get their COVID-19 booster shot if they are traveling to Saudi Arabia for Umrah pilgrimage.

The Maldivians who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, six months before the proposed departure to Saudi Arabia, should take the booster shot two weeks before the departure, the HPA said.

The HPA said that the Saudi Arabian government expects those who come for Umrah to be vaccinated within a certain time period. If eight months have passed since a pilgrim received his or her second dose, the person involved must also get a booster shot prior to arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Health experts have said that the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine decreases the chances of testing positive for the virus for eight months, according to the HPA.

