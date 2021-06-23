Male Fertility Not Affected by Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccination - Research Center

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has no negative effect on male reproductive health, the Health Ministry's Endocrinology Research Centre said on Wednesday

"Vaccination with Sputnik V has no effect on testosterone levels and sperm quality indicators," the research center's press service said.

It added that the study was conducted on sixty men from March through June.

The Gamaleya research center, which developed Sputnik V, said in December that there was no evidence linking the vaccine to infertility in either men or women.

The World Health Organization's experts have similarly averred that COVID-19 vaccines do not cause fertility problems.