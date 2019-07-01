Malfunction of Russian RD-180 Rocket Engine Occurred in 2018 During Atlas V Launch - ULA

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The US United Launch Alliance (ULA) spokeswoman Julie Arnold told Sputnik that there was an emergency situation with Russian-made RD-180 rocket engine in 2018 during a launch of Atlas V carrier rocket, noting that the incident did not affect the flight.

According to Arnold, during the launch, engine's position slightly deviated from the one that was set by a control system, however, it did not affect the launch, and the payload of the rocket was placed into a proper orbit.

Arnold confirmed that it was RD-180 engine, noting, at the same time, that it was a reliable engine that proved its reliability 79 times during Atlas V launches.