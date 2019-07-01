UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malfunction Of Russian RD-180 Rocket Engine Occurred In 2018 During Atlas V Launch - ULA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 31 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:20 AM

Malfunction of Russian RD-180 Rocket Engine Occurred in 2018 During Atlas V Launch - ULA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The US United Launch Alliance (ULA) spokeswoman Julie Arnold told Sputnik that there was an emergency situation with Russian-made RD-180 rocket engine in 2018 during a launch of Atlas V carrier rocket, noting that the incident did not affect the flight.

According to Arnold, during the launch, engine's position slightly deviated from the one that was set by a control system, however, it did not affect the launch, and the payload of the rocket was placed into a proper orbit.

Arnold confirmed that it was RD-180 engine, noting, at the same time, that it was a reliable engine that proved its reliability 79 times during Atlas V launches.

Related Topics

Same Alliance 2018 From

Recent Stories

Participants of ISA&#039;s joint security exercise ..

4 hours ago

UN Secretary General tours world&#039;s largest so ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tuvalu PM

5 hours ago

World&#039;s largest snow park to open in Abu Dhab ..

6 hours ago

International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace c ..

6 hours ago

UAE a global model of limiting effects of climate ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.