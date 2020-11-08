UrduPoint.com
Malfunction, Piloting Error Among Main Versions Of NTV Anchor's Plane Crash- Investigators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Malfunction, Piloting Error Among Main Versions of NTV Anchor's Plane Crash- Investigators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) A technical malfunction or piloting error are the priority versions of the plane crash near Moscow, which killed an anchor of Russian NTV broadcaster, the press service of the Moscow interregional investigation directorate for transport of the Investigative Committee said on Sunday.

"Investigators and forensic experts ... involved in the investigation of circumstances of the crash of the light aircraft in the Lyuberetsky District of the Moscow Region, are completing investigative actions at the scene .

.. The investigation is considering a number of versions of the incident with technical malfunction of the aircraft and a piloting error being among the priority ones," the statement said.

On Saturday, the regional emergency services told Sputnik that two people died as a Cessna single-engine airplane made a hard landing near the Сhkalovsky settlement in the Moscow Region. NTV broadcaster later told Sputnik that one of its anchors, Alexander Koltovoy, and his wife were killed in the tragedy.

