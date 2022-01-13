UrduPoint.com

Mali Accuses France Of Violating Country's Airspace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 12:34 PM

Mali Accuses France of Violating Country's Airspace

The Malian authorities said on Thursday that a French military aircraft violated the country's airspace while flying from Cote d'Ivoire to Mali and back

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The Malian authorities said on Thursday that a French military aircraft violated the country's airspace while flying from Cote d'Ivoire to Mali and back.

The government of Mali said that the French military aircraft of "A400 type" on Tuesday flew en route from Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire to Gao, Mali and back.

"The named aircraft, which committed a clear violation of Mali's airspace, turned off the radio transponder in order not to be identified, and ceased contact with the flight control centers," the Malian government said in a statement posted on Facebook by the country's foreign ministry.

The Malian authorities called the alleged actions of the French military a "fraudulent maneuver." However, the Malian authorities managed to identify the aircraft and to track its flight path, thanks to "recently purchased means of national defense."

The government of Mali condemned the violation of airspace and stressed that France made a decision "to support the ECOWAS sanctions, including the closure of the land and air borders of the member countries with Mali.

"

In November 2021, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop announced that presidential and parliamentary elections initially scheduled for early 2022 in Mali would be postponed until 2025 due to the volatile security situation across the country. Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in turn, threatened the Malian military authorities with sanctions, imposing them on January 9.

The Malian authorities called the sanctions illegal and illegitimate. The country's leadership also stressed that they were not based on any guidelines of the community. In response, the Malian military authorities decided to recall ambassadors to the ECOWAS member states and to close land and air borders with the member-countries of the organization.

Related Topics

Facebook Threatened France Mali Abidjan Gao January November From Government

Recent Stories

Education Minister’s meeting to decide fate of s ..

Education Minister’s meeting to decide fate of schools postponed amid threat o ..

47 seconds ago
 Cold, dry weather expected in most parts of countr ..

Cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes P-5 Joint Statement on preventin ..

Pakistan welcomes P-5 Joint Statement on preventing Nuclear War, avoiding arms r ..

26 minutes ago
 Over 50 Administrative, 1,300 Commercial Facilitie ..

Over 50 Administrative, 1,300 Commercial Facilities Damaged in Kazakhstan Unrest ..

19 minutes ago
 Czech Parliament Takes Break After Over 20 Hour-Lo ..

Czech Parliament Takes Break After Over 20 Hour-Long Discussion on Confidence Vo ..

19 minutes ago
 CSTO Peacekeepers Begin Handing Over Protected Obj ..

CSTO Peacekeepers Begin Handing Over Protected Objects to Kazakh Authorities - M ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.