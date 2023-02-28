UrduPoint.com

Mali Army Causes Fear Among Terrorists Thanks To Russian Military Supplies -Prime Minister

BAMAKO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) The supply of Russian military equipment to Mali made it possible to reverse the situation with terrorism in the country, and now the militants are afraid, Malian transitional Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga said in an interview with Sputnik.

"For the Malians, it is not the quantity that matters, but the result. Today we can confirm that fear has moved to the other camp. Terrorists no longer cause fear in Malians. On the contrary, the Malian army causes fear among terrorists, this is important. Cooperation (with Russia in the military sphere) will continue," Maiga said.

