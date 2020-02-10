Mali army deploys to key symbolic northern city

(@FahadShabbir)

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Malian troops have begun deploying to the key northern town of Kidal, a senior army official said Monday, returning to an area that has long been a symbol of the government's lack of control over the north.

The official, who requested anonymity, said soldiers had left the northern city of Gao en route to Kidal. "There is no problem for now," he said.

Soldiers returning to Kidal is considered a key component in implementing the 2015 Algiers peace agreement, struck between the government in Bamako and some rebel groups.