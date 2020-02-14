UrduPoint.com
Mali Army Says It Has Returned To Former Rebel Bastion Kidal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:20 AM

The Malian army on Thursday returned to Kidal, a former rebel-held town that had become a symbol of the country's strife-torn north, commanders there said

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Malian army on Thursday returned to Kidal, a former rebel-held town that had become a symbol of the country's strife-torn north, commanders there said.

A detachment "has returned to the base in Kidal.

.. Everything has really gone well," one told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Rebels captured much of northern Mali in 2012. The war was then commandeered by jihadists, who extended it to the centre of the country, Burkina Faso and Niger.

