Mali Asked Russian Private Military Company To Help Fight Terrorism - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 11:37 PM

The Malian authorities have turned to a Russian private military company to help them fight terrorism, which is absolutely legal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) The Malian authorities have turned to a Russian private military company to help them fight terrorism, which is absolutely legal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"They, I mean the transitional authorities of Mali, clearly underscore their commitment to international obligations and they are fighting terrorism. They turned to a private military company from Russia due to the fact that France wants to significantly reduce its military contingent, which was deployed there and was supposed to fight the terrorists who settled there in the north .

.. and still run the show there," Lavrov told a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Russian authorities "have nothing to do with this," the minister stressed.

"This activity is carried out on a legal basis and concerns the relationship between the host side, which is a legitimate government, recognized by everyone as a legitimate and transitional structure, and those who offer their services as foreign specialists," he added.

