Mali Asks UN to Withdraw Mission From Country 'Without Delay' - Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) The Malian government asks the United Nations to urgently withdraw its mission from the country, Malian Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdoulaye Diop said on Friday.

The mission's mandate expires on June 30.

"The Malian government asks for the withdrawal without delay of MINUSMA," Diop told the UN Security Council.

Mali, however, stands ready to cooperate with the United Nations on the issue, he added.

According to the minister, MINUSMA's 10-year presence in the country has failed to adequately respond to the security situation but rather is contributing to the escalating tensions.

MINUSMA was established by a UN Security Council resolution in April 2013. The mission is tasked with protecting civilians and human rights as well as supporting national political dialogue and reconciliation.