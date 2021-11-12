UrduPoint.com

Mali Briefs Russia On Need For More Aircraft, Military Personnel Training - Top Diplomat

Mali has informed Russia that it needs more supplies of Russian aircraft and training of qualified military personnel amid turbulent security situation, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told Sputnik on Friday

Diop arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for a three-day working visit. The agenda includes an in-depth exchange of views on global and regional issues, with emphasis on combating terrorism in Africa.

"Mali is most concerned about the security situation right now. Cooperation in this area is determined by a military-technical agreement that sets the boundaries of our partnership with Russia.

And in this context, we are forced to inform Russia about our needs for equipment, in particular in aviation technology, needs in the field of education and training of our personnel, in addition, we need help in using this equipment," Diop said.

The minister noted that the country need to boost its military-technical potential and security forces to be able to fight radical terrorist groups across the country.

"Speaking about this, we believe that Russia is a strategic partner that we can count on," he added.

The diplomat also recalled that at least 90% of officers and military personnel were trained in Russia.

