Mali, Burkina Faso Send Delegation to Niger in Show of Solidarity - Malian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Mali and Burkina Faso are sending a government delegation to Niger to demonstrate their solidarity with the country's military regime after the expiration of the the Economic Community of West African States' (ECOWAS) ultimatum, the Malian armed forces said on Monday.

"Burkina Faso and Mali are sending a delegation to Niamey, led by the Malian Minister of State, Minister of Territorial Administration, Government Spokesperson. Objective: to show the solidarity of the two countries to the brotherly people of Niger," the armed forces said in a statement.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum.

The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the president of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.

On July 31, ECOWAS condemned the coup, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. The military governments of Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger's neighbors, warned that any military intervention against Niger would be considered a declaration of war against them.