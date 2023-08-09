Open Menu

Mali, Burkina Faso Urge UN To Prevent Possible Armed Actions Against Niger

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Mali, Burkina Faso Urge UN to Prevent Possible Armed Actions Against Niger

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The top diplomats of Mali and Burkina Faso have issued a joint letter, declaring responsibility of the UN Security Council for the resolution of the Nigerien crisis and urging the organization to take all necessary measures to prevent armed actions against Niamey.

"The transitional Governments of Burkina Faso and the Republic of Mali appeal to the Primary responsibility of the Security Council ...�to use all means at its disposal to prevent armed action against a sovereign State (of Niger), the consequences of which would be unpredictable," the letter read.

Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop and his Burkina Faso's counterpart, Olivia Rouamba, also said in the document that their countries are committed to finding solutions to the crisis "exclusively through diplomacy and negotiations.

"

A coup took place in Niger on July 26. President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and detained by his own guard, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani. The caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland closed the country's borders and broke security agreements with France, its former colonizer.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave coup leaders one week to reinstate Bazoum and restore order, hinting that it would resort to military intervention otherwise. Its ultimatum expired this past Sunday. Mali and Burkina Faso, also ECOWAS members, have rejected the intervention scenario in Niger, showing discord in the ranks of what is generally considered a pro-French regional alliance.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations France Mali Niamey Alliance Burkina Faso Niger July Sunday All Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

29 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

1 hour ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

2 hours ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

6 hours ago
NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

13 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

14 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

14 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

14 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

14 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

14 hours ago

More Stories From World