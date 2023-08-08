Open Menu

Mali, Burkina Faso Will Not Tolerate Military Intervention In Niger - Head Of Delegation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Mali, Burkina Faso Will Not Tolerate Military Intervention in Niger - Head of Delegation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Mali and Burkina Faso will not tolerate any military intervention in Niger, the head of delegations of both countries, Mali's Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization Abdoulaye Maiga, said after a meeting with the Nigerien coup leaders.

Following the meeting on Monday, the minister underlined the decision of Mali ans Burkina Faso to "participate fully in self-defense operations" of the Nigerien forces in the event of an intervention.

"One thing is certain, President (of Mali Assimi) Goita and (President of Burkina Faso Ibrahim) Traore said no, no and no. We will not accept a military intervention in Niger," Maiga said, as quoted by Mali's aBamako news website.

On Monday, Mali and Burkina Faso sent a delegation to Niger to demonstrate their solidarity with the country's military junta.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the president of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.

On July 31, the 15-members Economic Community of West African States condemned the coup, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. As the week expired on Sunday, no sign of the military intervention in Niger was present. The military governments of Mali and Burkina Faso warned that any military intervention against Niger would be considered a declaration of war against them.

