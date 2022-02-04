UrduPoint.com

Mali Can No Longer Allow Foreign Troops To Stay On Its Territory - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Mali Can No Longer Allow Foreign Troops to Stay on Its Territory - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Mali can no longer allow foreign forces to remain in the country without predetermined conditions, Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga said.

"We can no longer allow foreign forces to enter our territory without predetermined conditions.

We can no longer leave room for maneuver, which can lead to states retreating from agreements with our country and going to fulfill the program that they announced at the national level to their society and the international community," the prime minister told the Anadolu news agency.

Against the backdrop of rising tensions with France, the official said that Paris cannot deal with Mali's relations with the European Union "by proxy" and must be a partner of the African republic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France European Union Paris Mali Lead From

Recent Stories

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missin ..

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missing women activists

1 hour ago
 Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

1 hour ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

1 hour ago
 Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility to ..

Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility to Russia for Leaked Response on ..

1 hour ago
 France's Macron to go to Russia and Ukraine next w ..

France's Macron to go to Russia and Ukraine next week: presidency

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>