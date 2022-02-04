Mali Can No Longer Allow Foreign Troops to Stay on Its Territory - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Mali can no longer allow foreign forces to remain in the country without predetermined conditions, Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga said.

"We can no longer allow foreign forces to enter our territory without predetermined conditions.

We can no longer leave room for maneuver, which can lead to states retreating from agreements with our country and going to fulfill the program that they announced at the national level to their society and the international community," the prime minister told the Anadolu news agency.

Against the backdrop of rising tensions with France, the official said that Paris cannot deal with Mali's relations with the European Union "by proxy" and must be a partner of the African republic.