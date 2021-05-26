Mali Closes Land, Air Borders; Imposes Curfew - Reports

Mali, where the interim president and prime minister resigned, closes land and air borders and imposes a curfew, the Seneweb portal, which is based in neighboring Senegal, reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Mali, where the interim president and prime minister resigned, closes land and air borders and imposes a curfew, the Seneweb portal, which is based in neighboring Senegal, reported.

According to the portal, the Bamako airport and land border crossings are closed.

Earlier in the week, a Sputnik source said that soldiers in Mali arrested interim President Ba Ndau and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and transported them to the Kati army base near the capital of Bamako. According to the source, the presidential guard refused to protect the president, allowing the military to take him away.

Mali's vice-president, Col. Assimi Goita, said he had dismissed the president and prime minister for violating the transitional charter.

Riots in Mali began on August 18, 2020, at a military base near the capital of Bamako. The rebels announced the arrest of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Later, the president announced the resignation and dissolution of parliament and government.