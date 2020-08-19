UrduPoint.com
Mali Coup Military Leaders Say All Measures Taken To Restore Calm

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Mali Coup Military Leaders Say All Measures Taken to Restore Calm

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Leaders of the military coup in Mali said they have taken all necessary measures to restore calm in the country and called on citizens to return to their affairs.

"All security measures to restore the normal flow of life have been taken," the leaders of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) announced at a news conference in the capital Bamako.

The military officers also denied that the swift transition of power has resulted in any loss of life.

"We have heard that four people have died and others injured as a result of yesterday's events. We refute these claims," Colonel-Major Ismael Wague said.

The military command which led Tuesday's coup appointed Colonel Assimi Goita as head of the CNSP, one of the military leaders behind the coup.

The Mali mutiny began on Tuesday at a military base near the capital of Bamako. The rebels kidnapped several high-ranking officials, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Keita subsequently announced the resignation of the government and resolved parliament. The military called for a political transformation in the country leading to general elections, announced the closure of borders and imposed curfews.

