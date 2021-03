Mali court ends trial of former coup leader Sanogo

A court in the Malian capital of Bamako on Monday ended a much-delayed trial of former coup leader Amadou Sanogo, who was accused of killing 21 elite soldiers in a 2012 putsch

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :A court in the Malian capital of Bamako on Monday ended a much-delayed trial of former coup leader Amadou Sanogo, who was accused of killing 21 elite soldiers in a 2012 putsch.

The court, which did not issue a verdict, also ended proceedings against 15 other defendants, citing a 2019 reconciliation law offering amnesty or pardon for specific crimes committed during the 2012 crisis.