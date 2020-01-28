A court in Mali's capital Bamako ordered the temporary release of former coup leader Amadou Sanogo from detention on Tuesday, according to an AFP journalist

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :A court in Mali's capital Bamako ordered the temporary release of former coup leader Amadou Sanogo from detention on Tuesday, according to an AFP journalist.

A former army captain, Sanogo had staged a military coup in the West African country in 2012 after rebels took control of the country's north.