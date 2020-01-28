Mali Court Orders Former Putsch Leader's Release
Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 05:04 PM
A court in Mali's capital Bamako ordered the temporary release of former coup leader Amadou Sanogo from detention on Tuesday, according to an AFP journalist
A former army captain, Sanogo had staged a military coup in the West African country in 2012 after rebels took control of the country's north.