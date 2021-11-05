UrduPoint.com

Mali Ex-intelligence Officer Arrested On Coup Attempt Suspicions

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 08:04 PM

Mali ex-intelligence officer arrested on coup attempt suspicions

Mali's former head of domestic intelligence has been charged on suspicion of attempting a coup, and others are also being investigated, legal sources in the troubled Sahel state said Friday

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Mali's former head of domestic intelligence has been charged on suspicion of attempting a coup, and others are also being investigated, legal sources in the troubled Sahel state said Friday.

The public prosecutor's office in the capital Bamako said it had opened an investigation into Colonel Kassoum Goita, the country's ex-head of internal security.

Five other men including a police commissioner are also being probed on suspicion of criminal association, attempted murder and "conspiracy against the government," the statement added.

A legal source, who declined to be named, told AFP that all six had been arrested on suspicion they were planning a coup.

Col. Goita is one of the army officers who overthrew elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in an August 2020 military putsch, led by Colonel Assimi Goita.

Under diplomatic pressure, the army subsequently handed power to a civilian-led interim government tasked with steering Mali back towards civilian rule.

Kassoum Goita became the head domestic intelligence under this government.

However he was dismissed after Assimi Goita overthrew the leaders of the interim government in May, in a second putsch, and was declared interim president himself.

The two men share the family name of Goita but it was not immediately known if they are related.

Related Topics

Murder Army Police Mali Bamako May August Criminals 2020 Family All Government Share

Recent Stories

UN Security Council to Convene Meeting on Ethiopia ..

UN Security Council to Convene Meeting on Ethiopia Friday Afternoon - President

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns case against MDCAT t ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns case against MDCAT till next week

3 minutes ago
 Punjab govt taking all steps to facilitate farmers ..

Punjab govt taking all steps to facilitate farmers: minister

3 minutes ago
 FIRs registered, shops sealed,600 sugar bags confi ..

FIRs registered, shops sealed,600 sugar bags confiscated for rate violations

3 minutes ago
 Recovering Czech leader to tap opposition leader a ..

Recovering Czech leader to tap opposition leader as PM

7 minutes ago
 Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.