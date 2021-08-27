UrduPoint.com

Mali Ex-interim President And PM Freed From House Arrest

Former Malian interim president Bah Ndaw and his prime minister Moctar Ouane have been freed from house arrest, the West African bloc ECOWAS said on Friday

Both men were appointed as interim civilian leaders after a military coup in August 2020, but Mali's strongman Colonel Assimi Goita deposed them in a second putsch in May.

