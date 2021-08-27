UrduPoint.com

Mali Ex-interim President And PM Freed From House Arrest

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 11:53 PM

Mali ex-interim president and PM freed from house arrest

Former Malian interim president Bah Ndaw and his prime minister Moctar Ouane have been freed from house arrest, the West African bloc ECOWAS said on Friday

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Former Malian interim president Bah Ndaw and his prime minister Moctar Ouane have been freed from house arrest, the West African bloc ECOWAS said on Friday.

In a statement, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said it "welcomes" the move by Mali to lift "all restrictive measures" on the former leaders.

Both men were appointed as interim civilian leaders after the military coup in August 2020, charged with steering Mali back towards civilian rule.

But after a sensitive government reshuffle in May, Mali's strongman Colonel Assimi Goita deposed Ndaw and Ouane in a second coup.

Goita was later declared interim president himself.

Aides to Ndaw and Ouane had indicated that the two leaders had been kept under house arrest after their ouster.

ECOWAS said on Friday that the two should enjoy all the rights associated with their role as former president and former prime minister.

The lifting of restrictions follows an appeal from Ndaw and Ouane to the ECOWAS court of justice, which recently demanded that Mali to justify their detention.

Neither Ndaw or Ouane has spoken publicly since they were dismissed in May.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Mali May August 2020 All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Tropical Storm Ida strengthens as it heads toward ..

Tropical Storm Ida strengthens as it heads toward US

4 minutes ago
 Two UK nationals among dead in Kabul airport attac ..

Two UK nationals among dead in Kabul airport attack: govt

4 minutes ago
 Iran's New Oil Minister Planning to Strengthen Pos ..

Iran's New Oil Minister Planning to Strengthen Positions in OPEC

4 minutes ago
 Two Republican Lawmakers Urge Biden to Back Afghan ..

Two Republican Lawmakers Urge Biden to Back Afghan Resistance in Panjshir - Stat ..

4 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements of upcoming polio eradicat ..

DC reviews arrangements of upcoming polio eradication campaign

9 minutes ago
 Senechal wins sizzling Vuelta sprint as Jakobsen f ..

Senechal wins sizzling Vuelta sprint as Jakobsen falls flat

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.