Mali ex-president Amadou Toumani Toure dies aged 72

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Mali's former president Amadou Toumani Toure, who led the Sahel nation for 10 years before being ousted in a coup, has died in Turkey aged 72, a family member and a doctor said on Tuesday.

"Amadou Toumani Toure died during the night of Monday to Tuesday in Turkey," where he had been taken for health reasons, his nephew Oumar Toure told AFP.