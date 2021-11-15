UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Mali Expects to Discuss Energy Cooperation With Russian Delegation - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Mali expects to discuss various joint projects during the potential visit of the Russian delegation for economic cooperation, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told Sputnik in an interview.

Diop noted that Mali could cooperate with Moscow on a variety of projects in such areas as energy, mining, agriculture, and infrastructure.

"A group under the Association for Economic Partnership was created within the framework of the Sochi Forum and Russia-Africa cooperation. It has already visited Mali. (During my visit to Moscow) I also received assurances that this team is ready to come and work with us," Diop said.

It is important to connect this team with Malian entrepreneurs so that they can start economic exchanges between countries and share relevant experience, the minister noted.

More Stories From World

