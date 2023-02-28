UrduPoint.com

Mali Expects To Present To UNSC Evidence Of France Backing Armed Groups - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Mali Expects to Present to UNSC Evidence of France Backing Armed Groups - Prime Minister

BAMAKO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Mali expects to present to the UN Security Council evidence of France's support for armed groups, Choguel Kokalla Maiga, the prime minister of Mali's transitional government, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The day we reveal the evidence, we will see who is muddying the waters.

All those who do not want us to provide evidence understand that the accusations against us have no basis," Maiga aid, commenting on accusations against France of supporting armed groups and demands to hold a meeting of the UN Security Council to reveal evidence.

Mali will keep this evidence to itself for as long as it deems it necessary, the official added.

