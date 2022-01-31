Mali Expels French Ambassador After Criticism of Transitional Government by Paris

After facing criticism from Paris, the transitional government of Mali gave the French ambassador 72 hours to leave the country

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) After facing criticism from Paris, the transitional government of Mali gave the French ambassador 72 hours to leave the country.

"The Government of the Republic of Mali announces that on January 31, 2022, the French Ambassador to Bamako, Joel Meyer, was summoned to the foreign ministry, where he was informed that the government gives him 72 hours to leave the country," the Malian government said in a statement on Facebook.

It is noted that this decision was caused by "hostile and outrageous" statements by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, which were then repeated by other representatives of the French authorities.

Le Drian recently criticized the actions of the "military junta" in power in Mali for taking "irresponsible measures" in the country. French Defense Minister Florence Parly also said that in Mali "the junta rules, which came to power as a result of a double coup d'état, the legitimacy of which is doubtful."