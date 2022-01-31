UrduPoint.com

Mali Expels French Ambassador After Criticism Of Transitional Government By Paris

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Mali Expels French Ambassador After Criticism of Transitional Government by Paris

After facing criticism from Paris, the transitional government of Mali gave the French ambassador 72 hours to leave the country

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) After facing criticism from Paris, the transitional government of Mali gave the French ambassador 72 hours to leave the country.

"The Government of the Republic of Mali announces that on January 31, 2022, the French Ambassador to Bamako, Joel Meyer, was summoned to the foreign ministry, where he was informed that the government gives him 72 hours to leave the country," the Malian government said in a statement on Facebook.

It is noted that this decision was caused by "hostile and outrageous" statements by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, which were then repeated by other representatives of the French authorities.

Le Drian recently criticized the actions of the "military junta" in power in Mali for taking "irresponsible measures" in the country. French Defense Minister Florence Parly also said that in Mali "the junta rules, which came to power as a result of a double coup d'état, the legitimacy of which is doubtful."

Related Topics

Facebook Paris Mali Florence Bamako January From Government

Recent Stories

World Hijab Day to be celebrated tomorrow to stres ..

World Hijab Day to be celebrated tomorrow to stress its significance, muslim wom ..

59 seconds ago
 16 drug peddlers arrested, 11 kg drugs recovered d ..

16 drug peddlers arrested, 11 kg drugs recovered during crackdown

1 minute ago
 Lahore High Court directs to submit copy of Touris ..

Lahore High Court directs to submit copy of Tourism Act

1 minute ago
 UN Urges All Sides to Refrain From Provocative Rhe ..

UN Urges All Sides to Refrain From Provocative Rhetoric on Ukraine Crisis

1 minute ago
 Lavrov to Meet With Hungarian Counterpart on Tuesd ..

Lavrov to Meet With Hungarian Counterpart on Tuesday - Moscow

5 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of Bashir Memon till Fe ..

Court extends interim bail of Bashir Memon till Feb 22

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>