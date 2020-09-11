Mali Experts' Report Proposes 2-year Transition With President Chosen By Junta
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 04:36 PM
Experts appointed by Mali's military junta on Friday proposed a two-year transitional government led by a president chosen by the army, according to a document seen by AFP
The text has been submitted to hundreds of participants at a forum in Bamako aimed at mapping a way forward for the country.
Under the proposal for a transitional government, the president would be a "civil or military personality".