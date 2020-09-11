Mali experts' report proposes 2-year transition with president chosen by junta

Experts appointed by Mali's military junta on Friday proposed a two-year transitional government led by a president chosen by the army, according to a document seen by AFP

Bamako (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Experts appointed by Mali's military junta on Friday proposed a two-year transitional government led by a president chosen by the army, according to a document seen by AFP.

The text has been submitted to hundreds of participants at a forum in Bamako aimed at mapping a way forward for the country.

Under the proposal for a transitional government, the president would be a "civil or military personality".