Mali Experts' Report Proposes 2-year Transition With President Chosen By Junta

Fri 11th September 2020 | 04:36 PM

Mali experts' report proposes 2-year transition with president chosen by junta

Experts appointed by Mali's military junta on Friday proposed a two-year transitional government led by a president chosen by the army, according to a document seen by AFP

Bamako (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Experts appointed by Mali's military junta on Friday proposed a two-year transitional government led by a president chosen by the army, according to a document seen by AFP.

The text has been submitted to hundreds of participants at a forum in Bamako aimed at mapping a way forward for the country.

Under the proposal for a transitional government, the president would be a "civil or military personality".

