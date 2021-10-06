MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The Malian Foreign Ministry has summoned the French ambassador to the country over the "unfriendly" statements by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding Mali, the ministry said.

"On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, His Excellency Mr. Abdoulaye Diop, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, summoned the French ambassador to Mali after unfriendly and unpleasant words by Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, regarding the institutions of the Republic of Mali," the ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The minister notified the French diplomat of the outrage and condemnation on the part of the Mali government and declared a strong protest against Macron's statements, which, according to the Foreign Ministry, harm the development of friendly relations between the states.

In addition, the minister called on the French authorities to show restraint and a constructive approach based on mutual respect, in order, in particular, to focus on the fight against terrorism in the Sahel region.

Macron said Tuesday that due to French operations in the Sahel region, terrorists did not seize power in Mali.