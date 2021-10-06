UrduPoint.com

Mali Foreign Ministry Says Summoned French Ambassador Over Macron's 'Unfriendly Statement'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 07:10 AM

Mali Foreign Ministry Says Summoned French Ambassador Over Macron's 'Unfriendly Statement'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The Malian Foreign Ministry has summoned the French ambassador to the country over the "unfriendly" statements by French President Emmanuel Macron regarding Mali, the ministry said.

"On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, His Excellency Mr. Abdoulaye Diop, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, summoned the French ambassador to Mali after unfriendly and unpleasant words by Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, regarding the institutions of the Republic of Mali," the ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The minister notified the French diplomat of the outrage and condemnation on the part of the Mali government and declared a strong protest against Macron's statements, which, according to the Foreign Ministry, harm the development of friendly relations between the states.

In addition, the minister called on the French authorities to show restraint and a constructive approach based on mutual respect, in order, in particular, to focus on the fight against terrorism in the Sahel region.

Macron said Tuesday that due to French operations in the Sahel region, terrorists did not seize power in Mali.

Related Topics

Protest Condemnation Twitter Mali October Government

Recent Stories

Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights th ..

Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights the role of female participation ..

5 hours ago
 Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity ..

Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity loss and climate change at Ex ..

6 hours ago
 Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, cul ..

Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, culture showcase titled &#039;Jal ..

6 hours ago
 Lighting the path to an equitable renewable energy ..

Lighting the path to an equitable renewable energy transition in Small Island De ..

6 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai names Sustainability Pavilion&#039 ..

Expo 2020 Dubai names Sustainability Pavilion&#039;s Innovation Gallery after VP ..

6 hours ago
 Ahjman Ruler receives Minister for Federal Supreme ..

Ahjman Ruler receives Minister for Federal Supreme Council Affairs

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.