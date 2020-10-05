UrduPoint.com
Mali Frees Over 100 Militants Seeking Hostage Swap

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 04:14 PM

Mali frees over 100 militants seeking hostage swap

Insurgency-hit Mali has freed over 100 alleged or convicted militants to secure the release of a top politician and a French charity worker, sources close to the talks said Monda

Bamako (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Insurgency-hit Mali has freed over 100 alleged or convicted militants to secure the release of a top politician and a French charity worker, sources close to the talks said Monday.

This is a rare mass release of prisoners in the fragile West African country, which is struggling with an eight-year-old insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives.

Soumaila Cisse, a former opposition leader and three-time presidential candidate, was abducted on March 25 while campaigning in his home region of Niafounke ahead oflegislative elections.

Sophie Petronin, a French charity worker, was abducted by gunmen on December 24, 2016, in the northern city of Gao. She is presently the last French national held hostage in the world.

