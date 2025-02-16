Mali Gold Mine Accident Kills At Least 48: Local Sources
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 12:00 PM
Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) At least 48 people were killed in the collapse of an illegally operated gold mine in western Mali Saturday, local sources told AFP.
"The toll at 1800 today is 48 dead following the collapse," said a local police source.
"Some of the victims fell into the water.
Among them was a woman with her baby on her back."
Mali is among the world's poorest countries despite being one of Africa's leading gold producers.
Gold mining sites are regularly the scene of deadly collapses and authorities struggle to control artisanal mining of the precious metal.
Saturday's accident took place at an abandoned site formerly operated by a Chinese company, sources told AFP.
Recent Stories
Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday
China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations
UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day
Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea
5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20
Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July
UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry
At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025
Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes a ..
Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025
More Stories From World
-
Mali gold mine accident kills at least 48: local sources6 minutes ago
-
UK's Starmer says Europe 'must take on a greater role in NATO'2 hours ago
-
UN chief warns against regional war over DR Congo at Africa summit2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Argentina Open ATP results2 hours ago
-
PSG edge out Toulouse as Marseille, Monaco win big in Ligue 12 hours ago
-
Bellingham off but Real Madrid stay top after Atletico draw2 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational scores2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Delray Beach Open results - collated2 hours ago
-
Five-star Marseille, seven-up Monaco win big in Ligue 12 hours ago
-
Brazilian teenager Fonseca into Argentina Open final2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Argentina Open ATP results - collated2 hours ago
-
Don't know who to vote for? Germany has an app for that: the Wahl-O-Mat2 hours ago