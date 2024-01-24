Mali Gold Mine Collapse Kills More Than 70
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 06:55 PM
More than 70 people have been killed after a tunnel collapsed at a Malian gold mining site last week, local sources told AFP Wednesday, the latest disaster in a region prone to mining accidents
Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) More than 70 people have been killed after a tunnel collapsed at a Malian gold mining site last week, local sources told AFP Wednesday, the latest disaster in a region prone to mining accidents.
Mali, which is among the world's poorest countries, is one of Africa's leading gold producers.
Gold mining sites are regularly the scene of deadly landslides and authorities struggle to control artisanal mining of the precious metal.
"It started with a noise. The earth started to shake," Oumar Sidibe, an official for gold miners in the southwestern town of Kangaba, told AFP, of the incident on Friday.
"There were over 200 gold miners in the field. The search is over now. We've found 73 bodies," he said.
The same toll was given by a local councillor.
Mali's ministry of mines in a statement on Tuesday announced the death of several miners but did not give precise figures.
The government offered its "deepest condolences to the grieving families and to the Malian people".
It also called on "communities living near mining sites and gold miners to scrupulously respect safety requirements and to work only within the perimeters dedicated to gold panning".
Recent Stories
SSP Capt (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar promoted in BS-20
Pakistan's EU envoy meets Cuban counterpart
AI's role in everyday life needs interdisciplinary discourse for promotion of un ..
APTMA chairman briefs US consul general on Pakistan's textile sector
Sanjrani underscores pivotal role of education in fostering sustainable developm ..
China Southern Airlines to resume Urumqi-Kashgar-Islamabad route
Thai political upstart Pita survives another day
International Day of Education marked on Wednesday
Textile unit, brick kiln fined Rs 400,000
Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola
UK PM Sunak defends Royal Mail delivery obligation
PM for effective, durable strategy to do away with circular debt of energy secto ..
More Stories From World
-
China Southern Airlines to resume Urumqi-Kashgar-Islamabad route33 minutes ago
-
Thai political upstart Pita survives another day33 minutes ago
-
UK PM Sunak defends Royal Mail delivery obligation45 minutes ago
-
Deadly Johannesburg fire began as murder cover-up, inquiry hears49 minutes ago
-
Russia says no survivors in Ukrainian prisoners plane crash49 minutes ago
-
More than 70 dead after Mali gold mine collapse1 hour ago
-
At least 39 dead in central China fire1 hour ago
-
French trial sought for airline chief over 2004 Egypt crash1 hour ago
-
China ready to work with Pakistan to upgrade CPEC: Wang Wenbin2 hours ago
-
Thai political upstart Pita survives another day2 hours ago
-
Saudi Vice Foreign Minister holds talks with Kuwaiti Counterpart2 hours ago
-
Saudi Vice Foreign Minister meets with Spanish state secretary for foreign,global affairs3 hours ago