Mali Govt Urges Dialogue With Soldiers After Base Takeover

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:27 PM

Mali's Prime Minister Boubou Cisse called on Tuesday for "fraternal dialogue" with soldiers who seized a key military garrison and have triggered fears of a coup attempt

Mali's Prime Minister Boubou Cisse called on Tuesday for "fraternal dialogue" with soldiers who seized a key military garrison and have triggered fears of a coup attempt.

"The government is calling for calm and makes itself available ...

to engage in fraternal dialogue in order to remove all misunderstandings," he said in a statement.

The prime minister also admitted that the soldiers may have "legitimate frustrations".

Details of the events in Mali remain unclear. But according to witnesses and officials, soldiers seized an important army base in the town of Kati, near the capital Bamako, on Tuesday morning.

