Mali Has Right to Collaborate on Tackling Terrorism With Anyone - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Mali has the right to collaborate on tackling terrorism in the country with any partners, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations Director Pyotr Ilyichev told Sputnik on Monday.

"Under these circumstances, Mali, just like other countries of the Sahara and Sahel region, has the right to collaborate on tackling extremists with any partners. Attempts to interfere with the decision of the sovereign country through blatant blackmailing and threats are a clear manifestation of neocolonialism," Ilyichev said.

The end of French operation Barkhane in Mali and gradual withdrawal of troops may invoke intensified terrorist activity in country since the region's states are unlikely to have a potential to tackle emerging threats, he added.