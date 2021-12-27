UrduPoint.com

Mali Has Right To Collaborate On Tackling Terrorism With Anyone - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:20 AM

Mali Has Right to Collaborate on Tackling Terrorism With Anyone - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Mali has the right to collaborate on tackling terrorism in the country with any partners, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations Director Pyotr Ilyichev told Sputnik on Monday.

"Under these circumstances, Mali, just like other countries of the Sahara and Sahel region, has the right to collaborate on tackling extremists with any partners. Attempts to interfere with the decision of the sovereign country through blatant blackmailing and threats are a clear manifestation of neocolonialism," Ilyichev said.

The end of French operation Barkhane in Mali and gradual withdrawal of troops may invoke intensified terrorist activity in country since the region's states are unlikely to have a potential to tackle emerging threats, he added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Mali May

Recent Stories

SC orders to remove Murtaza Wahab as Administrator ..

SC orders to remove Murtaza Wahab as Administrator of Karachi

11 seconds ago
 UAE Press: Archbishop Tutu’s humanitarian legacy ..

UAE Press: Archbishop Tutu’s humanitarian legacy will endure

20 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 279.06 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 279.06 million

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee updates measures to host ind ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.