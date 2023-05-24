Mali Hopes Russia Has Opportunity to Provide Enough Fertilizer This Year - Envoy to US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Mali is hopeful that Russia will be able to provide enough fertilizer this year, Mali's Ambassador to the United States Sekou Berthe told Sputnik.

"Last year there was a crisis of fertilizer, especially in my country because of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine," Berthe said. "We hope this year there will be an opportunity for Russia to provide us enough fertilizer for our farmers that we need badly."

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the grain deal had been extended until July 17 without any changes, but if all problematic issues of the initiative are not resolved in two months, it would be terminated after July 17.

The ministry said there were five "systemic" tasks to be solved under the Russia-UN memorandum, including the re-connection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system and the unfreezing of assets of Russian companies.

The grain deal was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 to facilitate exports of Ukrainian agricultural products from Black Sea ports during the hostilities that began in February of that year. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented due to Western sanctions.