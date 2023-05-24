Mali Hopes Russia Will Continue to Provide Security Assistance Long-Term - Envoy to US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Mali is grateful to Russia for its sales of military equipment and is hopeful that Russia will continue to provide military aid to the country long-term, Mali's Ambassador to the United States Sekou Berthe told Sputnik.

When asked whether Russia can provide security assistance to Mali long-term, Berthe stated, "We hope so."

"Because so far what we have seen from Russia is a good sign that we can count on them in the future," he added.

Berthe pointed out that the relationship between Russia and Africa is based on mutual respect and mutual understanding.

Commenting on the role of Russia in the development of Africa, including Mali, Berthe said, "I can say about my country, because of the military equipment, we happen to buy from Russia because we are facing terrorism.

We've lost lot of civilians."

"Russia has been very helpful to us in providing the military equipment necessary for us to fight terrorism. We are grateful to that," he said.

President of the National Transitional Council Malick Diaw said in March that Moscow and Bamako can use the opportunity that is opening now to give their bilateral relationship a boost.

Diaw announced Mali's plans to develop its partnership with Russia in defense and energy, and stated that Bamako was proud to have Moscow as a partner. He also said that Mali was ready to sign new military-technical agreements with Russia.