Mali Intends to Deepen, Expand Military Cooperation With Russia - Prime Minister

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Mali intends to deepen and expand military cooperation with Russia, Choguel Kokalla Maiga, the prime minister of the transitional government, told Sputnik on Friday.

"I think that we will continue to go in the direction that we have chosen today.

We will go for long and decisively. This means that cooperation with Russia will deepen, expand and diversify" the prime minister said when asked if Mali intends to sign new military contracts with Russia.