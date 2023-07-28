Open Menu

Mali Intends To Develop Defense Cooperation With Russia - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023

Mali Intends to Develop Defense Cooperation With Russia - Foreign Minister

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Mali intends to develop cooperation with Russia in defense and security amid UN Security Council's decision to end its mission in the African county by the end of the year, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told Sputnik on Friday.

"Mali is already ready to take on its sovereign missions and we are working with Russia. Naturally, we are going to strengthen our cooperation with Russia, as well as with all partners who are sincere and respect the vision of the Malian authorities and the sovereignty of Mali," Diop said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

The minister added that the decision to suspend work of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) will not affect the security level in the country.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is the official media partner of the forum.

