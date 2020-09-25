UrduPoint.com
Mali Interim President Sworn In

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 06:41 PM

Mali interim president sworn in

Mali's interim president, Bah Ndaw, chosen to head a transitional government following a coup last month, was sworn in during ceremonies in the capital Bamako on Friday, AFP journalists witnessed

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Mali's interim president, Bah Ndaw, chosen to head a transitional government following a coup last month, was sworn in during ceremonies in the capital Bamako on Friday, AFP journalists witnessed.

A committee appointed by the junta which seized power on August 18, toppling president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, selected Ndaw, a 70-year-old retired colonel, as interim president.

Ndaw is due to lead a transition government for a maximum of 18 months before organising national elections.

Colonel Assimi Goita, who led the military junta, was also sworn in as interim vice president.

The ceremony on Friday took place in a theatre filled with officials dressed in military fatigues, senior judges, and foreign diplomats.

During the ceremony, Supreme Court Chief Prosecutor Boya Dembele said the challenges facing both men were "enormous".

"It will truly require a reformulation of the state," said the judge, dressed in red fur-lined robes.

The swearing-in comes as the fragile Sahel state's neighbours have leaned on the military junta to appoint civilians as interim president and prime minister.

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) slapped sanctions on the poor country on August 20 to push for a swift return to civilian rule.

A decision by the bloc on whether to ease the measure is possible on Friday, according to former Nigerian president and ECOWAS mediator Goodluck Jonathan.

"We are optimistic that this event will signal the beginning of the return to normalcy in Mali," he said on Twitter on Thursday night, referring to the swearing in of interim-government leaders.

Last month's coup followed weeks of mass protests against Keita, spurred by frustrations over a brutal jihadist conflict, perceived corruption and the country's slumping economy.

Mali has struggled to quell an eight-year-old Islamist insurgency which has claimed thousands of military and civilian lives.

