Mali Junta Chief Sacks PM And Government: Official

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Mali junta chief sacks PM and government: official

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Mali's junta chief on Wednesday sacked civilian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga and the government, days after Maiga issued a rare criticism of the military rulers.

"The duties of the prime minister and the members of the government are terminated," said a decree issued by Colonel Assimi Goita and read out by the secretary general of the presidency on state television station ORTM.

The West African country, plagued by militants and separatist violence, has been led by the military since back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021.

In June 2022, the junta promised to organise elections and hand over power to civilians by the end of March 2024, but later postponed elections indefinitely.

Maiga, who was appointed by the military in 2021, on Saturday publicly condemned the lack of clarity regarding the end of the transition to civilian rule.

He said the confusion could pose "serious challenges and the risk of going backwards".

Maiga had been seen as isolated in his position as prime minister, with little room for manoeuvre regarding the ruling military.

His dismissal creates further uncertainty in an already troubled context.

Since 2012, Mali has been plunged into a political and security crisis fuelled by attacks from militants and other armed groups, as well as a separatist struggle in the north.

