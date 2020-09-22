UrduPoint.com
Mali Junta Chief Urges Support For French, UN Troops In Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 04:00 PM

The leader of Mali's ruling military junta, Colonel Assimi Goita, on Tuesday urged support for French and United Nations troops in the conflict-ridden Sahel state

Bamako (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The leader of Mali's ruling military junta, Colonel Assimi Goita, on Tuesday urged support for French and United Nations troops in the conflict-ridden Sahel state.

Speaking to reporters during a ceremony marking Mali's 60 years of independence from France,Goita asked Malians to support national troops as well as "partner forces" from France and UN peacekeepers.

The presence of foreign troops in Mali has sometimes stoked controversy in the West African nation.

