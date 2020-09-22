UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali Junta Leader Calls For Enhanced Training Of Military Amid Political Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 01:55 PM

Mali Junta Leader Calls for Enhanced Training of Military Amid Political Crisis

Malian troops should be better mobilized and trained to end the security crisis amid political uncertainty in the country, military leader Col. Assimi Goita said while speaking on the sixtieth anniversary of Mali's independence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Malian troops should be better mobilized and trained to end the security crisis amid political uncertainty in the country, military leader Col. Assimi Goita said while speaking on the sixtieth anniversary of Mali's independence.

"The defense and security forces must be more mobilized, trained, seasoned and put in the material and moral conditions of the victory they are obliged to win against the enemy, for the Malian people. The coming months must be months of decisive results and commitment so that Mali quickly recovers all its security throughout its territory," the leader said, cited by the Malijet media outlet.

He also called for improving the quality of education and combating illiteracy among the population to increase the country's competitiveness "in the subregion and beyond."

Apart from these, the main priorities of the upcoming months will be the battle with corruption and impunity, Goita said.

He also noted it was vital to develop a transparent and fair election system, given the events of the parliamentary election in spring 2020, which were marred with violence and caused the creation of the opposition June 5 Movement.

The junta leader said that the military coup of August 18 was a necessary act to prevent the further deepening of the socio-political crisis in the country. The mutiny resulted in the resignation of then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his government, and triggered the discontent of the international community.

In particular, the Western African ECOWAS regional bloc, of which Mali is a member, has imposed sanctions on the country and cut economic ties with it until the junta's CNSP (National Committee for the Salvation of the People) body is replaced with a civilian transitional government.

Meanwhile, the junta has appointed former Defense Minister Ba N'Daou as the transition president, whose term will last for 18 months before the new government is established.

The Republic of Mali gained independence from France on September 22, 1960, when the French colony of Senegal withdrew from the Mali Federation, which allowed for the then-Sundanese Republic to become an independent state.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Education France Mali Independence Senegal June August September 2020 Moral Media All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif confirms parliamentarians' meeting ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan launches phase-III trials for Covid-19 va ..

16 seconds ago

Four killed, as many injured in rivals' clash

17 seconds ago

UK to outline early pub closing as virus alert lev ..

19 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks close with more losses

21 seconds ago

Belarus Still Interested in Joining Construction o ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.