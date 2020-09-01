Mali junta to hold transition talks as pressure mounts

Mali's junta, which seized power two weeks ago, will hold transition talks with political parties and civil society groups this weekend following mounting pressure for a quick handover to civilian rule

"These meetings aim at drawing up a roadmap for the transition, to define the outlines and organs of the transition and to define the charter of the transition," the junta said in a statement Tuesday.