UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mali Junta To Hold Transition Talks As Pressure Mounts

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:53 PM

Mali junta to hold transition talks as pressure mounts

Mali's junta, which seized power two weeks ago, will hold transition talks with political parties and civil society groups this weekend following mounting pressure for a quick handover to civilian rule

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Mali's junta, which seized power two weeks ago, will hold transition talks with political parties and civil society groups this weekend following mounting pressure for a quick handover to civilian rule.

"These meetings aim at drawing up a roadmap for the transition, to define the outlines and organs of the transition and to define the charter of the transition," the junta said in a statement Tuesday.

Related Topics

Civil Society

Recent Stories

Saudi envoy, Omar review petroleum & energy sector ..

3 minutes ago

Governors of Sindh, Punjab distribute ration bags ..

3 minutes ago

Minsk Informs Ottawa About 'Specific Facts' of Ext ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner reviews Urs arrangements

3 minutes ago

Indonesia stages coffin parade as reminder of viru ..

8 minutes ago

Cloudy weather forecast for Quetta

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.