Mali junta to hold transition talks this weekend

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Mali's junta, which seized power last month in a coup, will hold transition talks with political parties and civil society groups this weekend, an official said Tuesday.

The August 18 putsch has prompted Mali's neighbours along with ally and former colonial ruler France to call for a swift transfer of power, amid worries over instability in a country struggling with an Islamist insurgency, ethnic violence and economic malaise.