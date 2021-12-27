UrduPoint.com

Mali Launches Forum On Return To Civil Rule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 08:38 PM

Mali launches forum on return to civil rule

Mali's military-dominated government on Monday launched a four-day national forum on returning the country to civilian rule following the country's August 2020 coup

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Mali's military-dominated government on Monday launched a four-day national forum on returning the country to civilian rule following the country's August 2020 coup.

The authorities have showcased the "National Conference on Reform" as a chance for the public to foster change, but major groups have already lashed the project and said they will boycott it.

The meeting "will make an unflinching assessment of the state of the nation (and) draw the best lessons from it," Mali's transitional president, Colonel Assimi Goita, said at an opening ceremony.

Related Topics

Mali August 2020 From Government Best

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health approves emergency use of Sinop ..

Ministry of Health approves emergency use of Sinopharm CNBG&#039;s new recombina ..

27 minutes ago
 Ashrafi stresses discouraging violent attitudes

Ashrafi stresses discouraging violent attitudes

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority to complete 1500 projec ..

Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority to complete 1500 projects this month: Governor

3 minutes ago
 UK firm closer to offering global internet via sat ..

UK firm closer to offering global internet via satellites

3 minutes ago
 PPP women wing remembers Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

PPP women wing remembers Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

3 minutes ago
 PM AJK condoles demise of former AJK bureaucrat

PM AJK condoles demise of former AJK bureaucrat

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.