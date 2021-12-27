Mali launches forum on return to civil rule

(@FahadShabbir)

Mali's military-dominated government on Monday launched a four-day national forum on returning the country to civilian rule following the country's August 2020 coup

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Mali's military-dominated government on Monday launched a four-day national forum on returning the country to civilian rule following the country's August 2020 coup.

The authorities have showcased the "National Conference on Reform" as a chance for the public to foster change, but major groups have already lashed the project and said they will boycott it.

The meeting "will make an unflinching assessment of the state of the nation (and) draw the best lessons from it," Mali's transitional president, Colonel Assimi Goita, said at an opening ceremony.