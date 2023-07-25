Open Menu

Mali Lawmaker Accuses West Of Deliberately Exaggerating Grain Crisis In Africa

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Mali Lawmaker Accuses West of Deliberately Exaggerating Grain Crisis in Africa

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Western countries are deliberately whipping up the situation around the grain crisis in Africa amid the suspension of the grain deal, Alieu Tunkara, a member of the Malian parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday, adding that food security in Africa is currently satisfactory.

"There is no doubt that Africa needs grain, but the situation is not as catastrophic as the West claims, they are escalating the situation intentionally. I look at the suspension of the grain deal as a temporary difficulty, the situation is calm right now," Tunkara said on the sidelines of the Russian-African conference of the Valdai Discussion Club, which opened earlier on Tuesday in Russia's St. Petersburg.

The lawmaker added that African countries have come to understand that they should not rely on other nations to ensure their food security, and instead should work toward increasing investment in the local agriculture sector and cooperate with friendly states on technology to increase national production.

On July 18, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not extend its participation. Moscow has been repeatedly critical of the fact that the deal's provisions pertaining to Russia had not been fulfilled and that most of the supplies were ending up in rich European countries.

UN data shows that the largest share of Ukrainian grain exports ended up in the EU, while Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Ethiopia received slightly over 2% of the grain.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would replace Ukrainian grain and gave assurances that Moscow would continue to supply grain and fertilizers to African countries despite sanctions.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Afghanistan Technology Exports Moscow Russia Parliament Agriculture Yemen Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Ethiopia Sudan July Share

Recent Stories

GMC reflects UAE&#039;s leading position as global ..

GMC reflects UAE&#039;s leading position as global media industry capital: Shamm ..

26 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates President of Uzbek ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates President of Uzbekistan on his birthday

27 minutes ago
 MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes ..

MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes with its customers in H1 2023

42 minutes ago
 SEC approves second batch of housing subsidy benef ..

SEC approves second batch of housing subsidy beneficiaries

57 minutes ago
 ECP defers Imran Khan's contempt case indictment u ..

ECP defers Imran Khan's contempt case indictment until Aug 2

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of n ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of new judges of Dubai Rental Disp ..

3 hours ago
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pa ..

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pakistan in August for Official ..

4 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations ..

UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations meeting

4 hours ago
 NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democr ..

NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance

4 hours ago

PM calls for putting end to ‘abhorrent practice’ of desecration of holy book ..

4 hours ago
 Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-fr ..

Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-free South Asia for prosperous f ..

5 hours ago
 Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afg ..

Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afghanistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From World