Mali Mayor Held In Graft Scandal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:49 PM

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Malian police have detained the mayor of capital city Bamako, a high-profile political figure, on suspicion of embezzlement, his lawyer told AFP.

Police on Tuesday arrested Mayor Adama Sangare and at least two other individuals involved in a public tender for lighting in Bamako, awarded for festivities in 2010 celebrating Mali's independence from France, attorney Nadia Myriam Biouele said.

Sangare belongs to the Alliance for Democracy in Mali (Adema), a partyin President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's ruling coalition. He has been mayor ofgreater Bamako since 2007.

More Stories From World

