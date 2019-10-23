Mali mayor held in graft scandal

(@imziishan)

Malian police have detained the mayor of capital city Bamako, a high-profile political figure, on suspicion of embezzlement, his lawyer told AFP

Police on Tuesday arrested Mayor Adama Sangare and at least two other individuals involved in a public tender for lighting in Bamako, awarded for festivities in 2010 celebrating Mali's independence from France, attorney Nadia Myriam Biouele said.

Sangare belongs to the Alliance for Democracy in Mali (Adema), a partyin President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's ruling coalition. He has been mayor ofgreater Bamako since 2007.